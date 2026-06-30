Kansas City ranks best local market, top 2 World Cup host city despite negative predictions 

Despite its doubters, Kansas City is the top local market for watching the World Cup and is ranked second best among host cities – with the most local…

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Despite its doubters, Kansas City is the top local market for watching the World Cup and is ranked second best among host cities – with the most local engagement and visitors continuing to praise the city’s hospitality and celebratory atmosphere.

Out of the 11 World Cup stadiums in the United States, Kansas City Stadium, known locally as Arrowhead, is ranked second best based on concession prices, weather conditions, hotel rates and mosquito risk.

“We looked at everything that actually determines whether a World Cup trip is enjoyable or miserable — not just ticket prices,” Co-Founder of SeatPick, the organization who conducted the survey, Gilad Zilberman said.

“The range across these venues is extraordinary.”

Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts took first place with a rating of 8.08 out of 10 with Kansas City trailing close behind with an 8.03 rating. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta took third place with a score of 7.87.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is part of the larger Los Angeles metropolitan area, was ranked as the worst stadium to experience the World Cup with a 5.82 ranking due to high costs across multiple categories.

Kansas City was also announced to be the top local market for watching the World Cup on FOX Sports, which means Kansas City has the most people watching World Cup matches.

Kansas City native and lifelong soccer fan Phil Gomez expressed his love and pride for the city in a video segment called United States of Soccer: Kansas City. Gomez has been a regional soccer referee for over 10 years and said seeing Kansas City host a soccer event as big as the World Cup has meant the world to him.

“All the time and effort paid off to say, ‘Kansas City, you made your mark,’” Gomez tearfully said.

“Kansas City’s on the map; we’re in the likes of some very very big cities that are filled with passionate people for the beautiful game.”

Four World Cup teams – Algeria, Argentina, England and the Netherlands – have been based in or near Kansas City for the tournament. All four teams advanced from the first stage to the round of 32, which is a series of single-elimination games where only 16 of the 32 teams will advance to the next round.

The Netherlands faced Morocco Monday and lost after the match went to a tie-breaking round of penalty kicks where the Netherlands made 2 out of 5 shots, and Morocco made 3 out of 5 shots.

The remaining Kansas City-based teams will play at the following times:

England vs. Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Algeria vs. Switzerland, Thursday at 10 p.m.

Argentina vs. Cabo Verde, Friday at 5 p.m.

Algerian visitors in Kansas City have their gratitude and love for the city on social media.

“On behalf of many Algerians, thank you for your friendship and your outstanding hospitality,” one guest from Algeria wrote on Facebook. “We wish Kansas City and its wonderful people continued success, peace, and prosperity.”

“We know you love the Chiefs, but you’ve proven your hearts are big enough for the whole world,” wrote another.

“We are deeply touched by your warm welcome and support for our national team,” wrote a third. “Lawrence Kansas City has already won the World Cup with these gestures and has won our hearts.”

The U.S. also made it to the round of 32 and will face Bosnia-Herzegovina at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Kansas City will host its next match on Friday when Colombia faces Ghana at 8:30 p.m.

(Photo credit: Screenshot, U.S. Soccer)