‘Mere promises, not guarantees’: A call for unity and the duty to keep America’s republic alive at 250

Missouri’s top judge is asking citizens to reflect on the July 4th holiday’s true meaning as the nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of…

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Missouri’s top judge is asking citizens to reflect on the July 4th holiday’s true meaning as the nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Chief Justice W. Brent Powell released a speech urging citizens to remember the monumental act of cooperation in 1776. He said the founders set aside major differences to chart a united path forward.

“The Fourth of July commemorates our American story,” Powell said. “It is a story of hopes, dreams, hard work, courage and sacrifice. This remarkable story began 250 years ago, when representatives of American colonies risked their lives and fortunes to declare independence from a monarch ruling an ocean away.”

Powell emphasized freedom and equality are promises, not guarantees. He urged Missourians to remember Benjamin Franklin’s famous warning that we have “a republic, if you can keep it.”

“We must unite in dedication to these virtues because ours is still a fairly new nation,” Powell said. “We have achieved much over the last 250 years, but more remains to be done. The ideals of freedom and equality are mere promises, not guarantees. So it is imperative each generation reflects on the sacrifices of the past and recommits to making these ideals a reality for the future.”

He said our courts are run by hard-working people who live in our communities. They didn’t generate headlines for most of the 1.4 million cases last year, but each one profoundly affected the people involved.

“When resolving these cases, judges are guided by the rule of law and our oath to support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of this state,” Powell said. “Fulfilling this oath can be challenging, leading to decisions we may personally dislike or that may be unpopular. But as public servants, we all willingly accept this responsibility. No matter how difficult or distasteful the circumstances, we must always adhere to the rule of law and abide by our oaths, doing what the constitution and the law require.”

Powell believes the challenges in court today pale in comparison to the risks the founders took two and a half centuries ago. He says they tackled a pivotal moment with an open mind, a desire to find a better way and the courage to risk their fortunes.

“I believe the wisdom, patriotism and devotion to principle exhibited in 1776 endure today,” Powell said. “But it is incumbent on all of us to model the collaborative spirit of 1776, using our collective wisdom and patriotism to ensure those self-evident truths are reflected in the lives of all Missourians. Let us come together with patriotic spirit—united as Americans—focused on promoting the virtues of life, liberty and happiness as our founders so gallantly declared 250 years ago.”