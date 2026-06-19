Nestlé fully phases out artificial food dyes in win for MAHA crowd

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Nestlé announced Monday that it has fully eliminated artificial colors from all of its U.S. food and beverage products.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Nestlé announced Monday that it has fully eliminated artificial colors from all of its U.S. food and beverage products.

The move “reflects Nestlé USA’s ongoing commitment to quality and transparency, evolving with consumer preferences and delivering tasty, nutritious, high-quality food and beverages, today and for generations to come,” the company said in a news release. Nestlé initially pledged in June 2025 that it would discontinue all Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colors in its U.S. food and beverage products by mid-2026.

“Consumers expect more choice, more transparency, and products they can feel good about,” Nestlé USA CEO Marty Thompson said in a statement. “We will keep evolving in ways that matter to them, while strengthening trust in our brands and offering high-quality food and beverages.”

“Eliminating FD&C colors from our portfolio is one more way we continue to meet those expectations while delivering the quality people know and expect from Nestlé USA,” Thompson continued.

Nestlé did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the move in an Instagram post on Thursday, saying Nestlé “stepped up and delivered.”

“Thank you, @nestle, for eliminating synthetic dyes from your products,” Kennedy wrote in the social media post. “Nestlé stepped up and delivered. Now it’s time for every food company operating in America to do the same and help Make America Healthy Again.”

Kennedy told several executives of major food companies in March 2025 that he is aiming to remove “the worst ingredients” from food nationwide and is prepared to take action to eliminate them, CNBC reported.

The majority of U.S. parents said they support increasing government regulations on dyes and chemical additives in food, highly-processed food and added sugars, according to a Washington Post/KFF survey published in October 2025.

The Kraft Heinz Company announced in June 2025 that it is moving to end the use of all chemical food dyes from its products by 2027.

Multiple U.S. ice cream brands have similarly vowed to eliminate the use of artificial food dyes like Red 40 from all ice creams and frozen dairy products by 2028, Food & Wine reported in July 2025.

Nestlé said in October 2025 that it plans to slash around 16,000 jobs globally over the next two years in an effort to reduce costs, CNN reported.