Weekend fun in Kansas City: Ballet, fireworks, NERF battles, more 

As summer continues at full speed and anticipation builds for America’s 250th birthday on July 4, Kansas City residents have multiple opportunities for family fun this…

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As summer continues at full speed and anticipation builds for America’s 250th birthday on July 4, Kansas City residents have multiple opportunities for family fun this weekend.

Dramatic Truth Ballet Theatre

Dramatic Truth Ballet is rounding out its Kansas City shows by hosting performances of its new original ballet – Heritage – this weekend. Heritage takes 400 years of American history from Jamestown in 1607 to the present day and displays the nation’s story through the universal language of performance.

Dramatic Truth is a Kansas City-based Christian nonprofit organization that presents its Christian-themed dances on both national and international tours. The ballet has had several performances in Kansas City this week to celebrate the FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th birthday.

“Communities who experience this powerful production will leave inspired to honor the past and continue writing America’s remarkable story,” the organization’s website reads.

Following the performances this weekend, audience members are invited to a time of optional prayer and reflection on the themes expressed in the show.

Those hoping to catch a show can see the performances at The Libby Center in Lee’s Summit at the following times:

Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday virtual performance at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $19 general admission, $11 for children and $16 for students, seniors or military members.

NERF night

Anyone 8 years old and up can participate in a NERF battle Friday evening from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Harris Park Community Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation will provide NERF guns, darts and eye protection for each person to participate in at least six battles. Participants can bring their own NERF guns but they have to pass an inspection before the competition begins.

Attendees will compete in various game modes like four vs. four, capture the flag, attack and defend and more.

Anyone planning to participate can purchase tickets for $15 per person, and Parks and Rec will provide pizza and drinks as part of the event.

Kansas City miniature railroad

More weekend fun awaits at one of Kansas City’s hidden gems – the Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad. Adults and children can ride one of several mini trains purchased from zoos across the country – including one from the Kansas City Zoo – for $2 per person, while children under 2 years old ride for free.

The train will be operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Frank Vaydik Line Creek Park in Kansas City. The miniature railroad will be hosting the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – an iconic automobile shaped like a hot dog on a bun – on Sunday.

Fireworks

The Kansas City area is kicking off its 4th of July celebrations this weekend with a couple parks and festivals planning to set off fireworks for the public.

Shawnee, Kansas

Shawnee Parks and Recreation is hosting its PARKED festival from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Stump Park in Shawnee, Kansas. The celebration will feature live music, bounce houses, food trucks, vendors and fireworks. Guests can attend the festival for free with options to purchase food and other goods.

The night will end with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Greenwood, Missouri

The City of Greenwood is kicking off its 2026 Freedom Festival Saturday at 4 p.m. at Joel Dean Hitt Park in Greenwood, Missouri.

The festival will have several food trucks and vendors, live music, bounce houses and a climbing rock wall. Guests can also play glow-in-the-dark mini golf from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The celebration will end with fireworks beginning at around 9:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup matches

This weekend is jam-packed with the final World Cup matches in the group stage, where teams such as Algeria and Austria will battle for the final spot in their group, which will move on to the elimination rounds.

The first round of single-elimination matches – the round of 32 – begins Sunday and will go until July 3.

This weekend’s matches are:

Friday

Norway vs. France at 2 p.m. in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Senegal vs. Iraq at 2 p.m. in Toronto, Canada

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia at 7 p.m. in Houston

Uruguay vs. Spain at 7 p.m. in Guadalajara, Mexico

Egypt vs. Iran at 10 p.m. in Seattle

New Zealand vs. Belgium at 10 p.m. in Vancouver, Canada

Saturday

Croatia vs. Ghana at 4 p.m. in Philadelphia

Panama vs. England at 4 p.m. in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Colombia vs. Portugal at 6:30 p.m. in Miami Gardens, Florida

Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan at 6:30 p.m. in Atlanta

Algeria vs. Austria at 9 p.m. in Kansas City

Jordan vs. Argentina at 9 p.m. in Arlington, Texas

Sunday

South Africa vs. Canada at 2 p.m. in Inglewood, California

The Sunday match between South Africa and Canada is the first one of the knockout round of 32, meaning whichever team loses will be eliminated from the World Cup tournament.

(Photo by Visit Kansas City)