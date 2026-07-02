‘Young Washington’ brings history to life in time for America 250

In a chess game with his brother, young George Washington learns a lesson that he carries through the rest of his life: “Even a pawn can take a king.”

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In a chess game with his brother, young George Washington learns a lesson that he carries through the rest of his life: “Even a pawn can take a king.”

Before he ever signed the Constitution or led America as its first president, Washington was driven, ambitious and determined to fight for his homeland, as portrayed in Young Washington, a new movie out in time for America’s 250th anniversary.

The Angel Studios film depicts Washington’s early life as a boy coming of age in the Virginia Colony. From the death of his father and mentorship by his half-brother to his accidental role in inciting the French and Indian War, the movie portrays how Washington’s fiery spirit spurred him to fight for change.

At the age of 21, Washington volunteered to lead the Virginia Militia in the French and Indian War, distinguishing himself from King George II’s soldiers. Even though he was forced to surrender at Fort Necessity in 1754 and lost his position as colonel, Washington learned through failure and returned to battle as British Gen. Edward Braddock’s personal assistant in the field.

Although the English lost to the French at Fort Duquesne, Washington gained local notoriety for returning survivors to camp after Braddock died in the battle.

Washington’s determination in the French and Indian War, depicted in Young Washington, foreshadows his leadership in the American Revolutionary War.

The film stars William Franklyn-Miller as Washington, alongside Ben Kingsley, Andy Serkis, Kelsey Grammer and Mary-Louise Parker. It premiered June 9 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and invites children and adults to share in the history of this Founding Father’s early life.

As Washington studied some of history’s greatest men, including Cato and Aristotle, the film provides Americans with an immersive learning experience not found in a textbook. Young Washington is rated PG-13 for violence in battle scenes and will be released in theaters nationwide on July 3.