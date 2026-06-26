Trump admin cuts millions in grants going to sexually explicit sex ed programs

The Trump administration says it will cut $67 million in grants that went to sex education groups accused of giving graphic lessons to kids.

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The Trump administration says it will cut $67 million in grants that went to sex education groups accused of giving graphic lessons to kids.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to end 53 of 67 grants in the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program.

The HHS Office of Population Affairs gave out the grants. The office funds groups running teen pregnancy prevention programs or making lessons for those programs.

The administration reviewed the grants and found many programs went far beyond basic health lessons. HHS said some lessons pushed abortion, porn, gender ideology and sex for minors.

The move marks a big change from the Biden administration. Under Biden, the federal government sent millions of tax dollars to groups that used lessons Trump officials called “medically inaccurate,” “age-inappropriate” and “sexually explicit.”

HHS also plans to open two new grant programs for groups teaching teen pregnancy prevention without graphic content.

One notice says the money will support programs that “provide medically accurate and age-appropriate programs that reduce teen pregnancy and advance adolescent health by strengthening body literacy, informed consent, and optimal health through the replication of effective teen pregnancy prevention (TPP) programs.”

Other funding will go to projects that “rigorously evaluate promising interventions that contribute to adolescent optimal health and preventing teen pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), behavioral risk factors underlying teen pregnancy, or other associated risk factors.”

Some lessons gave kids clear steps for using condoms. One lesson told teachers to have students practice with condoms.

“Ask who wants to practice the steps themselves, and pass out a practice condom to each participant,” the teacher guide said, according to the Daily Signal.

“Many of you have never seen or touched a condom,” the lesson added. “We’re going to practice using external condoms so that you will know what they feel like and how to use them if and when you are ready to use them.”

Other lessons talked about abortion access for minors. One lesson cited California law and said “minors can access abortion without parental notification or consent.”

The same lesson said a minor may get an abortion “for any reason until 24 weeks after their last menstrual period.”

The fight over federal sex education money has grown in recent months. HHS had already told 46 states and territories to take gender ideology out of federally funded sex education lessons or risk losing federal money.

The Lion has also reported on parents’ concern over graphic sex education. In 2024, The Lion reported Parents Defending Education found a California district teaching students as young as 10 about lubrication, gender identity and abortion cases.